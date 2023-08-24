The people in power at NvidiaRead more

Shein and Forever 21 Strike Partnership

By
Ann Gehan
Source: The Information

Shein and Forever 21 announced a partnership Thursday that will allow the e-commerce giant to sell the mall retailer’s items, marking a major step in Shein’s efforts to add more products from other brands to its website. Shein launched a third-party marketplace in late May in the U.S. and has been trying to recruit brands that are popular on other e-commerce sites like Amazon to sell on it,...

Opinion
Apple Needs to Think Differently About Vision Pro for a Fractured World
By Steven Weber and Shea Agnew · Aug. 24, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Apple in June revealed its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, which it hopes will change how humans engage with technology as much as—or perhaps more than—the iPhone and mobile computing did. Developers building for this new platform don’t think of themselves as just creating applications, but new digital worlds that users will inhabit. But the Vision Pro is arriving in a very...
SpaceX Works With Cloudflare to Speed Up Starlink Service
By Becky Peterson · Aug. 24, 2023
TikTok Mulls Banning Links to Outside Commerce Sites
By Erin Woo · Aug. 24, 2023
Org Charts cloud
The People With Power at Oracle as It Focuses on the Cloud
By Anissa Gardizy
At most companies, employees report up to the CEO. At Oracle, many of the most important executives report to Larry Ellison, the company’s co-founder, chair and chief technology officer.
Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Photo via Getty/Shane Burke
Exclusive facebook ai
Meta’s Next AI Attack on OpenAI: Free Code-Generating Software
By Kevin McLaughlin, Amir Efrati and Stephanie Palazzolo
Meta Platforms is preparing to launch software to help developers automatically generate programming code, a challenge to proprietary software from OpenAI, Google and others, according to two people with direct knowledge of the product.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Deals startups venture capital
Drug Startup Truepill Moves to Cut Share Price 90% as Garry Tan Departs Board
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Truepill, a startup that ships prescription drugs on behalf of online pharmacies such as Hims, Mark Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs and GoodRx, has authorized slashing the price of some of its shares by more than 90% from their peak in 2021, according to a recent filing provided by Prime Unicorn Index.
Exclusive markets e-commerce
Instacart’s Revenue Rose More than 30% in First Half
By Cory Weinberg
When Instacart executives begin their initial public offering pitch to investors as early as next week, they face a challenge.
Photos via Shutterstock and CoreWeave.
Exclusive cloud
Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Feels the Pain of Rapid Growth
By Anissa Gardizy
CoreWeave, a fast-growing cloud computing provider that rents access to Nvidia’s hard-to-get artificial intelligence chips, has raised more than $2.7 billion in debt and equity this year to obtain more chips and space in data centers.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
Salesforce Leads Financing of AI Startup at More Than $4 Billion Valuation
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Salesforce is leading a financing round in Hugging Face, one of the most highly valued startups helping businesses use artificial intelligence, at a valuation north of $4 billion, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.