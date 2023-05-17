Exclusive: SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to DeliverRead more

Shein’s Valuation Drops 34% in $2 Billion Funding Round

Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

Shein raised a new funding round at a $66 billion valuation, about a third less than its previous valuation of $100 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The $2 billion round was led by Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. The e-commerce giant, which offers shoppers a steady stream of cheap, trendy clothing, raked in $23...

Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati · May 17, 2023 1:36 PM PDT
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions. Buying Neeva could help Snowflake offer artificial intelligence software that helps companies search for information in internal documents and data, according to people...
Netflix Says It Has 5 Million Ad-Supported Viewers, but Doesn’t Reveal Subscriber Figures
By Sahil Patel · May 17, 2023
Shein’s Valuation Drops 34% in $2 Billion Funding Round
By Ann Gehan · May 17, 2023
Ripple Buys Swiss Crypto Custodian Metaco for $250 Million
By Aidan Ryan · May 17, 2023
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai in Mountain View, Calif., May 10.
google ai
Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI Event
By Jon Victor
Google’s once-a-year product showcase on Wednesday confirmed what employees and rivals have been saying for months : the company is playing catch-up to rivals in conversational artificial intelligence and other fronts.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
Rewind AI co-founder Dan Siroker. Photo via Getty.
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising
By Kate Clark
Hungry venture capitalists inundated Rewind AI co-founder and CEO Dan Siroker the moment they caught wind of his artificial intelligence startup’s Series A plans, he wrote on Twitter last month.