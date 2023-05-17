Shein raised a new funding round at a $66 billion valuation, about a third less than its previous valuation of $100 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The $2 billion round was led by Sequoia Capital, General Atlantic and United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. The e-commerce giant, which offers shoppers a steady stream of cheap, trendy clothing, raked in $23...
startups e-commerce venture capital
Shein’s Valuation Drops 34% in $2 Billion Funding Round
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions. Buying Neeva could help Snowflake offer artificial intelligence software that helps companies search for information in internal documents and data, according to people...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
Dealmaker startups venture capital
AI Startup Rewind Gets 170 Offers—and $350 Million Valuation in Unusual Fundraising