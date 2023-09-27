Wholesale e-commerce site Faire announced Wednesday that Shopify had invested in its business, marking the latest partnership between Shopify and a large startup that works closely with sellers who use its e-commerce software. Shopify will also make it easier for its sellers to order and manage inventory from Faire through a new app. The companies did not disclose the size of Shopify’s stake...
AI Agenda
Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discussing AI Hardware Device; Why Open-Source and AGI Might Kill OpenAI
If you were thinking of trading in your phone for the latest iPhone 15, you may want to hold off.Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, Jessica and I reported on Tuesday. In a who’s who of tech, SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son has also talked to both Ive and Altman about the idea, but it’s unclear...
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier