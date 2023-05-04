Shopify said on Thursday it would lay off 20% of employees and would sell its logistics business to Flexport , as the e-commerce company pushes to cut costs further and refocus on its core business. Shopify’s first quarter revenue increased 25% from the same period last year to $1.5 billion, topping the company’s own guidance for revenue growth in the high-teen percentages. Executives said on...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift
For years, Google’s YouTube couldn’t get any respect from the TV industry. TV marketers wouldn’t go near it out of fear that their ads would be tainted by running alongside YouTube’s amateur content. And analysts and research firms treated the streaming service as separate from the rest of television when analyzing TV viewing and advertising. How things have changed. One...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count