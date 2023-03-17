First Republic CEO Told Regulators Earlier This Year His Bank Didn’t Need More RulesRead More

Briefing
startups

Silicon Valley Bank Parent, SVB Financial, Files for Bankruptcy

By
Nate Becker
· · Source: Bloomberg

SVB Financial Group, the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, Bloomberg reported. The firm listed assets and liabilities of as much as $10 billion each as it filed in New York. Silicon Valley Bank itself isn’t eligible for bankruptcy since it’s part of the Federal Reserve system, but its parent company is able to file to protect remaining...

Org Charts crypto
The People With Power at Binance and Binance.US
By Aidan Ryan · March 17, 2023 6:03 AM PDT
After a series of crypto collapses over the past year, Binance has cemented its position as the industry’s powerhouse. But the world’s biggest crypto exchange by volume had been under mounting scrutiny from regulators even before the implosion of its top rival, FTX. Media reports over the past year have also revealed closer-than-disclosed ties between Binance and Binance.US, two...
By Nate Becker · March 17, 2023
U.S. to Investigate ByteDance Surveillance of Journalists
By Shai Oster · March 17, 2023
Tiger Global Writes Down Value of its Venture Funds by 33% 
By Shai Oster · March 17, 2023
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: ‘2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In’ This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive markets startups
How JPMorgan Maneuvered During the Fall of Silicon Valley Bank
By Lauren Tara LaCapra and Michael Roddan
When Silicon Valley Bank was crumbling last week, eyes turned to the biggest lender in the country—the bank that had stepped in to save failing competitors during the financial crisis in 2008, whose CEO has been called “America’s banker” and whose views and decisions influence the corporate world.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.
Photo of Kopit Levien by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read media/telecom
The News Business Is in Crisis—but Not The New York Times Co.
By Abram Brown
Meredith Kopit Levien exists in a perpetual yo-yo motion. Most weeks, the CEO of The New York Times Co.