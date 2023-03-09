Silicon Valley Bank’s stock tanked more than 30% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the bank made moves to shore up its financial position amid continued pressure on the tech startups it banks. SVB said it would sell $2.25 billion worth of stock, most of it to the public and part to private-equity firm General Atlantic. It also said it had sold off a whopping $21 billion worth of...
To Prove Efficiency, Zuckerberg Should Reverse Name Change
Here’s an idea for Meta Platforms as we wait for the company to unveil another round of layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg should reverse his decision to change the name of the company to Meta. That label might have made sense (at least to him) back at the height of the boom times, in the fall of 2021, when his focus was all metaverse, all the time. The Facebook brand felt a little tarnished by various...
Silicon Valley Bank Stock Plunges
Cloud Cost Control Startup Vantage Raises $21 Million
Stripe’s Fundraise to Reach $6 Billion
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation