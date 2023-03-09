Briefing
Silicon Valley Bank Stock Plunges

By
Nate Becker
· · Source: The Information

Silicon Valley Bank’s stock tanked more than 30% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the bank made moves to shore up its financial position amid continued pressure on the tech startups it banks. SVB said it would sell $2.25 billion worth of stock, most of it to the public and part to private-equity firm General Atlantic. It also said it had sold off a whopping $21 billion worth of...

To Prove Efficiency, Zuckerberg Should Reverse Name Change
By Martin Peers · March 8, 2023 5:00 PM PST
Photo by Bloomberg
Here’s an idea for Meta Platforms as we wait for the company to unveil another round of layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg should reverse his decision to change the name of the company to Meta. That label might have made sense (at least to him) back at the height of the boom times, in the fall of 2021, when his focus was all metaverse, all the time. The Facebook brand felt a little tarnished by various...
By Nate Becker · March 8, 2023
Cloud Cost Control Startup Vantage Raises $21 Million
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 8, 2023
Stripe’s Fundraise to Reach $6 Billion
By Cory Weinberg · March 8, 2023
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Art by Clark Miller
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
By Margaux MacColl
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends.
Elon Musk. Photo by Getty.
Musk Delayed Paying Twitter’s Amazon Cloud Bill, Sparking Ad Threat
By Erin Woo
Elon Musk is running into an obstacle in his relentless drive to cut costs at Twitter: some of the same vendors that Twitter is squeezing to save money are also its advertising clients.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.
From left, Jamie Xie (Christian Vierig/Getty Images), Alexis Cuban, Phoebe Gates and Eve Jobs (Edward Berthelot/Getty Images). Art by Clark Miller.
Their Last Names Are Gates, Jobs, Xie and Cuban. Their Brands Are Still Loading
By Annie Goldsmith
The 6-second video (caption: “When dad gets the #boxball for Christmas”) seems like standard TikTok fare.
Dario Amodei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic. Photo: YouTube/Centre for Effective Altruism.
OpenAI Rival Anthropic Raises Funding at $4.1 Billion Valuation
By Kate Clark
Spark Capital is leading a $300 million investment in artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, one of the primary startup challengers to OpenAI, at a pre-investment valuation of $4.1 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.