Silicon Valley Bank Stock Plunges 60% Amid Panic

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Information

Shares of Silicon Valley Bank plunged more than 60% on Thursday as investors and bank depositors panicked about the firm’s financial health. Things got so bad that the bank’s CEO Greg Becker told top venture capitalists to “stay calm,” The Information reported. SVB is heavily exposed to tech startups, which means its deposits have eroded as customers have burned through the cash they have in...

Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.