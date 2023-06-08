Silicon Valley law firm Cooley LLP is asking some incoming first years to start a year later in exchange for a $100,000 stipend, according to a report from Bloomberg Law. The deferrals, targeted at associates focusing on corporate clients, come amid a drought in initial public offerings and acquisitions, a driver of fees for big law firms. Cooley’s venture dealmaking in the fourth quarter of...
Silicon Valley Law Firm Cooley Offers to Pay Associates $100K To Start Later
Seat belts protect children in cars. Safety standards protect children from faulty or dangerous toys. All these are the result of regulatory mandates. And yet for far too long, social media companies have been allowed to develop addictive design features such as endless scroll, autoplay and push alerts that keep kids and teens hooked on their products. The longer vulnerable kids and teens are...
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.