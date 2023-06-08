Latest Articles

Opinion policy

States Are Taking Baby Steps Toward Protecting Kids Online By James P. Steyer · June 8, 2023 9:00 AM PDT

Seat belts protect children in cars. Safety standards protect children from faulty or dangerous toys. All these are the result of regulatory mandates. And yet for far too long, social media companies have been allowed to develop addictive design features such as endless scroll, autoplay and push alerts that keep kids and teens hooked on their products. The longer vulnerable kids and teens are...