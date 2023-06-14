Latest Articles

Exclusive google ai

Why YouTube Could Give Google an Edge in AI By Jon Victor · June 14, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Google last month upgraded its Bard chatbot with a new machine-learning model that can better understand conversational language and compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As Google develops a sequel to that model, it may hold a trump card: YouTube. The video site, which Google owns, is the single biggest and richest source of imagery, audio and text transcripts on the internet. And...