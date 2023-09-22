OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM Read more

Snap Ad Executive Rob Wilk Exits After Short Tenure

Kaya Yurieff
Snap promoted former Meta executive Patrick Harris to the role of president of Americas, a company spokesperson confirmed. He’ll replace Rob Wilk, who will be leaving the social network. Harris will also continue to lead the partnerships team at Snap, according to Axios, which was  first to report the news . Wilk joined the Snapchat parent company in April, according to his LinkedIn...

The Big Read policy
Europe Has Figured Out How to Tame Big Tech. Can the U.S. Learn Its Tricks?
By Chris Stokel-Walker · Sept. 22, 2023 11:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller
Late last month in Belgium, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had a pressing question for Paul Tang, a Dutch politician and member of the European Parliament. How had they done it, she asked him. How had the EU managed to bring big tech to heel? The liberal Massachusetts senator, alongside Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), had stopped off in Brussels on August 25 to speak with European...
Biden Administration Wants to Know Cloud Providers’ AI Customers
By Anissa Gardizy · Sept. 22, 2023
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 22, 2023
FTC to File Long-Awaited Amazon Lawsuit Next Week
By Theo Wayt · Sept. 22, 2023
OpenAI's Greg Brockman (left) and Google's Demis Hassabis (right). Photos by Getty.
AI Agenda google ai
OpenAI Hustles to Beat Google to Launch ‘Multimodal’ LLM
By Jon Victor
As fall approaches, Google and OpenAI are locked in a good ol’ fashioned software race, aiming to launch the next generation of large-language models: multimodal.
From left, a Google TPU, Broadcom CEO Hock Tan and Google Cloud chief Thomas Kurian. Photos via Getty, Google and YouTube.
Exclusive google semiconductors
To Reduce AI Costs, Google Wants to Ditch Broadcom as Its TPU Server Chip Supplier
By Wayne Ma, Anissa Gardizy and Jon Victor
Google executives have extensively discussed dropping Broadcom as a supplier of artificial intelligence chips as early as 2027, according to a person with direct knowledge of the effort.
Art by Clark Miller.
space Twitter
The Trouble With Walter: In His Elon Musk Tome, the Writer Shows Us the Perils of Access Journalism
By Adam Lashinsky
Walter Isaacson is the exotic bird of American letters, a charming and convivial bon vivant and raconteur, the life of many a dinner party, a studious biographer and a generous mentor.
Flexport founder Ryan Petersen. Photos via Getty and Flexport.
e-commerce
Can Ryan Petersen Fix Flexport?
By Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Ryan Petersen was getting antsy. This March, Petersen had handed over the CEO job at Flexport—the logistics company he’d founded a decade earlier, which had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation in 2022—to veteran Amazon executive Dave Clark.
Photos via Eiso Kant (left) and YouTube/VMWare Tanzu (right)
AI Agenda startups ai
How GitHub Copilot’s Co-Creator Raised $126 Million to Compete with His Former Employer
By Stephanie Palazzolo
Recent interest in artificial intelligence has focused on large-language models that aim to do everything from writing Shakespearean poetry to solving math riddles.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
The Flexicon culture
A Is for Adaptogens, B Is for Body Sculpting: A Trending-in-Silicon Valley Health Glossary
By Annie Goldsmith
Last month, The Information Weekend conducted our first-ever Brain-Body Investment Survey , asking subscribers about their exercise, wellness and beauty practices.