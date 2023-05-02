Latest Articles

ChatGPT Bandwagon Runs Over Chegg By Martin Peers · May 2, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

Are we at peak ChatGPT hype yet? It seems every company has got the memo that they need to declare how they’re using the technology. Just today, for instance, we heard from Uber (artificial intelligence will help Uber predict ETAs more accurately for riders), Box (announcing Box AI, “a breakthrough in how you can interact with your content”) and Snap, pitching advertisers on how they can put...