Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in an interview Wednesday that a ban of TikTok, as some U.S. lawmakers have proposed, would benefit his company, which operates the photo-messaging app Snap. Spiegel was answering questions from journalist Kara Swisher at a Snap developer’s conference in Santa Monica, Calif. Wednesday. In answer to Swisher’s question about a potential TikTok ban, Spiegel said “we’d...
Be still, my beating heart. Is that the sound of the IPO market stirring? We scooped the news today that event-ticketing firm SeatGeek had filed confidentially with regulators to go public, just a few of days after blockchain firm Chia Network Inc. said it had done the same. (For more on Chia, see our Crypto Global newsletter today). A long queue of other companies was already waiting for the...
