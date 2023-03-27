Fintech’s Big Wakeup CallRead More

Briefing
microsoft media/telecom

Snap Hires Microsoft Exec in Key Ad Sales Role

By
Sahil Patel
· · Source: The Information

Snap has hired former Microsoft advertising executive Rob Wilk as president of Americas, reporting to the company’s COO Jerry Hunter. It’s a top ad sales role at Snap, which has sought to replace executives Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor after they departed to lead Netflix’s advertising business last year. The news was first reported by AdAge . Wilk, who spent nearly eight years at Microsoft,...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Opinion entertainment media/telecom
The Streaming Business Model Is Hitting Its Half-Life
By Andrew A. Rosen · March 27, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Sign up for Rosen’s newsletter, Parqor, part of The Information’s newsletter network. There is a big question lurking in the background of the media business’s ongoing production budget cuts, layoffs and general sense of struggle: What if the entertainment we love simply can't survive anymore—and what if it’s streaming’s fault? That question might...
Latest Briefs
 
Snap Hires Microsoft Exec in Key Ad Sales Role
By Sahil Patel · March 27, 2023
CFTC Sues Binance for Violating Trading and Compliance Laws
By Aidan Ryan · March 27, 2023
Elliott Backs Off Plan to Nominate Candidates for Salesforce’s Board
By Martin Peers · March 27, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Tonal’s now-shuttered Palo Alto, Calif. retail store. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups
Tonal’s Valuation May Fall 90% in ‘Cram-Down’ Financing
By Maria Heeter
Tonal, a fitness startup with a cadre of celebrity backers, is crunched for cash after failing to find a buyer.
Bill Gurley in 2019. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Good Eggs Cuts Its Valuation 94% in Lifeline Financing as More Startups Get Desperate
By Amir Efrati
As more startups struggle to raise money from venture capitalists and approach bankruptcy, they are going to extreme lengths to stay afloat.
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last August. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive startups electric vehicles
SpaceX Plans New Funding With Backing From Saudi, UAE Investors
By Becky Peterson
A subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s investment fund and an Abu Dhabi investment firm are planning to invest in a multibillion-dollar funding round for SpaceX, Elon Musk’s rocket company, according to people familiar with the investor discussions.
Block chairman and co founder Jack Dorsey. Photo by Getty
markets
Fintech’s Big Wakeup Call
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs were supposed to transform banking by making it dead simple for users to open savings accounts or pay their bills.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research e-commerce culture
The Skin-Tech Devices Helping Execs Beautify in a Hurry
By Aja Mangum
I’m always 29 at heart,” said Liyia Wu, CEO of ShopShops, a livestream shopping app for fashion, beauty and lifestyle products.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Amazon Faces Moment of Truth on Alexa as ChatGPT Steals Its Thunder
By Theo Wayt
At the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, Amazon announced one of its biggest partnerships yet to help make its Alexa voice assistant ubiquitous: a deal with Toyota to integrate Alexa into the auto giant’s cars.