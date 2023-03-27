Snap has hired former Microsoft advertising executive Rob Wilk as president of Americas, reporting to the company’s COO Jerry Hunter. It’s a top ad sales role at Snap, which has sought to replace executives Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor after they departed to lead Netflix’s advertising business last year. The news was first reported by AdAge . Wilk, who spent nearly eight years at Microsoft,...
