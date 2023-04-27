How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software CompaniesGet Pro

Snap Revenue Falls 7% as Its Results Diverge From Meta’s

By
Erin Woo
· · Source: The Information

Snap’s first quarter revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $989 million, a sign that the firm has been harder hit by the stagnant digital ad market and Apple’s iPhone privacy changes compared to bigger rivals such as Meta Platforms, whose revenue rose 3% in the same period. Snap’s stock fell 19% in after-hours trading, which could erase the stock’s 18% gain this year. Making matters worse, the...

The Briefing markets amazon
Snap and Amazon Q1 Shows Big Tech’s Advertising Advantage
By Martin Peers · April 27, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Photo by Getty.
Advantage, big tech. Snap’s first-quarter report today, showing a 7% drop in revenue, was a markedly worse performance than what its much bigger rival Meta Platforms reported on Wednesday night. (For those who’ve already forgotten, Meta’s ad revenue rose 4% in the quarter.) More noticeable was the difference in the second-quarter revenue outlook: Snap projected a 6% drop, while Meta projected...
Intel Reports 36% Sales Decline, Expects Second Half Rebound
By Kevin McLaughlin · April 27, 2023
AWS Growth Slows to 16%
By Anissa Gardizy · April 27, 2023
Pinterest Plans Ad Partnership with Amazon
By Ann Gehan · April 27, 2023
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
microsoft startups
How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software Companies
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s Siri Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New AI Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.