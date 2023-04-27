Snap’s first quarter revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $989 million, a sign that the firm has been harder hit by the stagnant digital ad market and Apple’s iPhone privacy changes compared to bigger rivals such as Meta Platforms, whose revenue rose 3% in the same period. Snap’s stock fell 19% in after-hours trading, which could erase the stock’s 18% gain this year. Making matters worse, the...
Snap and Amazon Q1 Shows Big Tech’s Advertising Advantage
Advantage, big tech. Snap’s first-quarter report today, showing a 7% drop in revenue, was a markedly worse performance than what its much bigger rival Meta Platforms reported on Wednesday night. (For those who’ve already forgotten, Meta’s ad revenue rose 4% in the quarter.) More noticeable was the difference in the second-quarter revenue outlook: Snap projected a 6% drop, while Meta projected...
