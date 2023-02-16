Latest Articles

Opinion culture

We’re Reliving the Start of the Smartphone Era, This Time with AI By Ryan Broderick · Feb. 16, 2023 9:00 AM PST

Last week, both Microsoft and Google gave demos of their new artificial intelligence–powered search assistants. Microsoft’s Bing Chat sits inside its Bing search engine and Edge web browser, while Google’s Bard chatbot will do its thing on the same page where Google’s standard search results appear. Microsoft seems to have the early lead after Google’s launch...