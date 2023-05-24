Shares of Snowflake dropped more than 11% in extended trading after the database provider reported its slowest annual sales growth since its 2020 IPO. Its revenue increased 48% to $623.6 million in the three months to April 30 compared to last year’s quarter, down from 53% year-over-year growth in the quarter that ened in January. Snowflake also announced its acquisition of Neeva, a search...