TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise By Kaya Yurieff · May 1, 2023 11:28 AM PDT

Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts. The move comes as people increasingly turn to AI-generated videos for creative expression, which has...