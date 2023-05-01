How ChatGPT is Roiling 13 Software CompaniesRead More

SoFi Revenue Grows 43% as Loss Narrows

By
Mark Matousek
· · Source: The Information

SoFi’s net revenue grew 43% year-over-year in the first quarter, to $472 million, above its guidance of between $430 million to $444 million. Meanwhile, the financial service firm’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock compensation jumped to $76 million from $8.7 million. The company saw the fastest growth in its financial services segment, which includes...

Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff · May 1, 2023 11:28 AM PDT
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts. The move comes as people increasingly turn to AI-generated videos for creative expression, which has...
Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Takes Up Visiting Professor Role in Japan
By Juro Osawa · May 1, 2023
Regulators Seize First Republic Bank, Sell to JPMorgan Chase
By Nate Becker · May 1, 2023
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Art by Clark Miller, Shutterstock (2).
Opinion policy ai
The Case for Big Action to Regulate Artificial Intelligence
By Chamath Palihapitiya
In technology circles, people balk at the mere mention of government regulation. The naysayers argue it interferes with innovation and is a bad byproduct of big government.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups
Former IRL Employee Alleges Company Inflated User Count
By Mark Matousek
A former employee of SoftBank-backed messaging app IRL alleged in a legal filing that the company has inflated its user count and retaliated against him and other employees who raised concerns about the accuracy of its user numbers.