Reef Technology, a SoftBank-backed startup operating parking facilities and ghost kitchens, has hired restructuring advisors Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Alvarez & Marsal within the last month, according to a person familiar with the matter. The advisors were hired in part to explore a split of the parking and restaurant businesses, the person said. Reef has raised about $1.7...
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.