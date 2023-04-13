SoftBank Group plans to sell most of its remaining stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, The Financial Times reported. The report comes after SoftBank drastically reduced its Alibaba stake last year, when the Japanese investment firm, led by Masayoshi Son, was struggling to cope with the global stock market rout that dealt a severe blow to its vast portfolio of public and private...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups ai
Former OpenAI Exec Joins Spark Capital as Venture Push Into AI Heats Up
To gain an edge in the suddenly hot artificial intelligence category, one venture firm is hiring from the startup—OpenAI—that set off the generative AI craze in the first place. Spark Capital has hired Fraser Kelton, the former head of product at OpenAI, as a venture partner, Kelton and Nabeel Hyatt, a Spark general partner, told The Information. Kelton, who started last week after...
Latest Briefs
AWS reveals generative AI plans
SoftBank is Selling Most of Remaining Stake in Alibaba
IBM Mulling Sale of Weather Technology Assets
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers