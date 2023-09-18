SoftBank is looking for potential deals to invest in artificial intelligence companies including OpenAI, The Financial Times reported. SoftBank founder and CEO Masayoshi Son wants to invest tens of billions of dollars in OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, according to the FT. SoftBank is considering multiple AI deals at a time when the successful initial public offering of SoftBank-owned...
