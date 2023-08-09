How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhoneRead more

SoftBank’s Vision Fund Reports Gains as Firm Steps Up AI Investments

Juro Osawa
SoftBank’s Vision Fund unit recorded quarterly investment gains for the first time in six quarters, and the Japanese conglomerate’s chief financial officer said the company is stepping up the pace of its investments, albeit cautiously. The comment from SoftBank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto comes after the firm’s founder and chief executive, Masayoshi Son, said at a shareholder meeting in June that...

TikTok Is Amid an Overhaul
By Jessica E. Lessin · Aug. 8, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Sandie Hawkins, former TikTok U.S. E-Commerce General Manager (right), with The Information's Kaya Yurieff at our Creator Economy Summit in April. Photo by Erin Beach.
Part of the fun of business reporting is reading between the lines. When you follow a company or industry closely, eventually you pick up on very subtle shifts. And often those lead to even bigger ones. That’s happening at TikTok right now. The company has swung hard from being a little languid and consumed by political pressures to overhauling the business. Today, Erin broke the news...
Graphic by Mike Sullivan.
Deals startups venture capital
‘Tidal Wave’ of Down Rounds Hits Startups
By Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
Turntide Technologies, a maker of electric motor systems backed by Bill Gates–founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, was one of the more than 300 private companies that passed the $1 billion valuation threshold last year, putting it firmly into unicorn status.
Photo via Clutter.com.
Exclusive startups
Storage Startup Clutter, Running Out of Cash, Sells Itself at Steep Discount
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Late last month, the CEO of storage and moving startup Clutter emailed some of the company’s investors to say the firm was in dire straits: Clutter, which had been valued at a reported $600 million in 2019 and garnered investments from SoftBank and Sequoia, had essentially run out of cash.
Art by Clark Miller
The Takeaway
‘Fix It—or Go Surfing’: Jessica Lessin on What She’d Tell Her Younger Self
By Jessica E. Lessin
Ten years ago, almost to the day, my husband Sam took a video of me curled up in bed, convinced I had food poisoning.
Photo via Parade.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A
By Ann Gehan and Natasha Mascarenhas
Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.
From left to right: Yamini Rangan, Melanie Perkins, Satya Nadella, Adam Selipsky, and Mamoon Hamid. Photos via Getty and Wikimedia. Art by Shane Burke.
startups amazon
AI Shakes Up the 30 Most Powerful Enterprise Software Execs and Investors
By Anissa Gardizy, Aaron Holmes, Jon Victor, Kate Clark and Amir Efrati
The rise of artificial intelligence that can understand or mimic language has upended the power balance in enterprise software this year.
MoonPay's booth at the Bitcoin 2021 Convention in Miami. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive crypto
How MoonPay Employees Missed Out on the Crypto Boom
By Aidan Ryan
As the crypto investing boom was reaching a fever pitch in 2021, crypto payment startup MoonPay—known for its flashy celebrity endorsements—was barreling toward a blockbuster fundraising.