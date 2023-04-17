Elon Musk’s SpaceX halted its first-ever Starship launch test on Monday moments before the rocket was due to blast off, after discovering a technical issue. The earliest SpaceX can try again is on Wednesday, in order to recycle the fuel that had been loaded into the rocket, the company said in a livestream of the event. Delays are common in the world of rocket launches where even tried and...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats Up
OpenAI has told employees it has finalized a tender offer that allowed some staff to cash out their holdings, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said. The move caps a process that began last fall alongside talks to raise billions of dollars from Microsoft. Over the past few months, the San Francisco startup behind artificial intelligence–powered chatbot ChatGPT has...
Latest Briefs
SpaceX Delays Starship Launch Test
Samsung Weighs Replacing Google As Default Search Engine
Amazon’s Alexa Hit by Outage
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive enterprise
Cybersecurity Firm Zscaler Loses Coveted Spot in Gartner Ranking Due to ‘Sales Arrogance’
Exclusive startups venture capital
Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders
Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers