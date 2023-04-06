Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX plans to conduct the first launch test of its Starship rocket in the third week of April, the company said on Thursday. If successful, the highly-anticipated launch will be the first time SpaceX lifts its 400-foot-tall Starship off of Earth’s surface and into the planet’s orbit. SpaceX already has multiple contracts with NASA to bring astronauts to the Moon on...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Dealmaker startups venture capital
Bessemer Fights to Win $350 Million Valuation AI Deal
After months of writing about layoffs and cram downs, I stumbled across the rare buzzy deal in Silicon Valley this week. More than half a dozen venture capital firms have been vying for a stake in a San Francisco startup—EvenUp—that uses artificial intelligence to help personal injury lawyers compile claims using medical documents and case files. Bessemer Venture Partners won the deal and...
Latest Briefs
SpaceX Eyes Late April For First Starship Launch Test
Jane Street, Tower Research, Among ‘VIP’ Trading Clients in CFTC’s Binance Lawsuit
Australian Regulator Cancels Binance’s Derivatives License
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion