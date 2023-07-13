Sam Altman’s Tangle of InvestmentsRead more

SpaceX Nears $150 Billion Valuation

Becky Peterson
Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX is now worth nearly $150 billion following a share sale by existing investors, according to CNBC. SpaceX shares are now valued at $81 a piece, one shareholder told The Information. Shares are up 5% from $77, where they were valued earlier this year ahead of the secondary sales, the person said. Secondary sales are when existing investors sell their shares to...

Creator Economy startups
Lucy Guo’s Passes to Buy Fanhouse
By Kaya Yurieff · July 13, 2023 2:12 PM PDT
Fanhouse co-founder Rosie Nguyen (left) and Passes CEO Lucy Guo. Photos via YouTube/Karat and Celia D. Luna for The Information.
A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse, which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes, a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information. It’s not clear how much Passes,...
Hollywood Actors Join Writers in Labor Strike Against Studios
By Sahil Patel · July 13, 2023
FTC Probing OpenAI’s Data Security, Consumer Protection Practices
By Kevin McLaughlin · July 13, 2023
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Sam Altman’s Tangle of Investments
By Natasha Mascarenhas
Among the many unusual facts about OpenAI, the buzzy startup behind the hugely popular chatbot ChatGPT, the most extraordinary may be that Sam Altman, its CEO and co-founder, doesn’t have any equity in it.
Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer were AI pioneers at Google before leaving to start Character.AI. Midjourney-generated art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘Sometimes, It Feels Real’: Character.AI Gives Humans the Chatbots They Desire
By Jon Victor
One Saturday morning earlier this year, Noam Shazeer, CEO of Character.AI and one of the world’s foremost machine-learning researchers, looked out his window to see a stranger perched on a folding chair outside his home in Palo Alto, Calif.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Liquid Death Hires Goldman Sachs, Aiming for 2024 IPO
By Cory Weinberg, Maria Heeter and Erin Woo
The parched market for initial public offerings is likely to see a new entrant soon: a canned water company.
Neil Shen of Sequoia China, and Shailendra Singh of Sequoia India, now. Peak XV Partners. Photos by Getty.
Exclusive startups asia
Sequoia’s China and India Arms Court Global Backers After Split
By Juro Osawa and Natasha Mascarenhas
Sequoia Capital’s Chinese and Indian arms are accelerating efforts to ensure that investors around the world back their funds after the Silicon Valley venture firm completes a landmark split from its Asian affiliates, ending a nearly two-decade partnership.
TSMC's chief executive officer, C. C. Wei. Photo by Getty. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive semiconductors asia
World’s Largest Chip Maker Rethinks Security, Responding to Pressures on Hiring
By Wayne Ma
HSINCHU, Taiwan—For decades, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip manufacturer, has been notorious for its extreme culture of secrecy and security, designed to both prevent cyberattacks and to ensure that employees and outsiders don’t steal information about the company’s sophisticated manufacturing techniques.
China's Byd, manufacturer of the Han (above), uses only iron-based batteries. Photo: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Recycling Changes the Economics for Iron-Based Batteries
By Steve LeVine
As major Western automakers have struggled to make the transition to electric vehicles, they have stubbornly favored nickel-based batteries, even though they are costlier and subject to more supply chain snarls than the iron-based batteries used by market leaders Tesla and China’s Byd.