SpaceX Tender Lifts Value to $150 Billion, Report Says

By
Laura Mandaro
· · Source: Bloomberg

SpaceX is planning a sale of insider shares for more than $80 each that would raise the company’s valuation to about $150 billion, according to Bloomberg. That price would represent a rise from the rocket company’s $137 billion valuation reported in January, when the rocket and satellite company raised $750 million from investors. The company led by Elon Musk has raised more than $9 billion...

Deals semiconductors Finance
Apollo Leading More Than $1 Billion Debt Deal in Chipmaker Wolfspeed
By Maria Heeter · June 25, 2023 9:02 AM PDT
Photo by Getty.
A group of investors led by Apollo Global Management is making a more than $1 billion debt investment in Wolfspeed, a publicly traded semiconductor maker with a $6 billion market capitalization, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The deal could be announced in the coming days and would be one of the largest direct lending deals of the year that doesn’t involve a...
Chipmaker to Raise Over $1 Billion in Debt From Apollo-Led Group
By Maria Heeter · June 25, 2023
Sequoia Had $1 Billion in SVB Deposits When Bank Was Seized
By Kate Clark · June 23, 2023
Abraham Shafi, CEO of IRL (left), and Masayoshi Son, CEO of Softbank.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Social App IRL, Which Raised $200 Million, Shuts Down After CEO Misconduct Probe
By Mark Matousek
Last year, the CEO of messaging app IRL repeatedly said it had 20 million monthly active users, who chatted about shared interests and planned real-world events together.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by Getty
Exclusive ai
OpenAI Considers Creating an App Store for AI Software
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
OpenAI—an early mover in releasing chatbots powered by large-language models—is contemplating another initiative to extend its influence in the world of artificial intelligence.
Photo via Cohesity
Exclusive startups enterprise
In Battle of Ransomware Protectors, One Firm Burns a Lot of Cash, Another Preps an IPO
By Maria Heeter, Anissa Gardizy and Kate Clark
Four years ago, one of the most intense battles in enterprise software was underway between two startups led by former colleagues : Rubrik and Cohesity.
From left: Bret Taylor, Peter Fenton and Clay Bavor. Photo: Getty
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark
By Kate Clark
Benchmark has led the first round of funding for a three-month-old artificial intelligence startup founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and ex-Google executive Clay Bavor at a valuation of over $100 million, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Getty
apple ar/vr
What Apple Didn’t Reveal About the Vision Pro
By Wayne Ma
If you want a sense of what you might be able to do with Apple’s new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the future, consider this.
The DJI Mavic Mini 3 Pro Drone ($669). Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
By Beth Shapouri
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.