SpaceX is planning a sale of insider shares for more than $80 each that would raise the company’s valuation to about $150 billion, according to Bloomberg. That price would represent a rise from the rocket company’s $137 billion valuation reported in January, when the rocket and satellite company raised $750 million from investors. The company led by Elon Musk has raised more than $9 billion...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Deals semiconductors Finance
Apollo Leading More Than $1 Billion Debt Deal in Chipmaker Wolfspeed
A group of investors led by Apollo Global Management is making a more than $1 billion debt investment in Wolfspeed, a publicly traded semiconductor maker with a $6 billion market capitalization, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The deal could be announced in the coming days and would be one of the largest direct lending deals of the year that doesn’t involve a...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive startups ai
Ex-Salesforce Chief Bret Taylor’s AI Startup Raises Money From Sequoia, Benchmark
Market Research culture
Tech on the Trail: Silicon Valley’s Favorite Smart Hiking Gear
Drew Romero’s hikes were weighing on him, literally. A Reston, VA-based senior software developer for technology consulting company Tkxel, Romero thought heavy accessories—battery packs and bottles of water—would hamstring him on a challenging five-day hike through a remote mountain range in Skardu in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of Pakistan.