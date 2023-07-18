Spain’s competition regulator on Tuesday hit Apple and Amazon with fines worth a combined $218 million over a deal between the two companies that the watchdog said unfairly restricted sales of Apple devices by third-party sellers, inflating the cost of the products for consumers. The Spanish National Commission on Markets and Competition said the two companies violated antitrust law through...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Creator Economy entertainment
Influencers Walk a Fine Line as Hollywood Strikes
Before we get into today’s column, some breaking news: Cameo, the video shout-out app that once employed nearly 400 workers, enacted at least its third round of job cuts Tuesday, my colleague Natasha and I reported. The company told laid off employees it was a financial decision. Cameo got popular in 2020 as a creator platform that seemed to bridge traditional entertainment and rising consumer...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion