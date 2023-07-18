Latest Articles

Creator Economy entertainment

Influencers Walk a Fine Line as Hollywood Strikes By Kaya Yurieff · July 18, 2023 2:57 PM PDT

Before we get into today’s column, some breaking news: Cameo, the video shout-out app that once employed nearly 400 workers, enacted at least its third round of job cuts Tuesday, my colleague Natasha and I reported. The company told laid off employees it was a financial decision. Cameo got popular in 2020 as a creator platform that seemed to bridge traditional entertainment and rising consumer...