Briefing
media/telecom

Spotify Lays Off 2% of Staff, Merges Gimlet and Parcast

By
Isabelle Sarraf
· · Source: The Information

Spotify is laying off 2% of its staff as it merges its podcast production units Gimet and Parcast, both of which it acquired in 2019, into one podcasting studio. The streaming firm is cutting about 200 jobs in its global podcasting unit, among other roles, as it combines the two studios that produce original programming like “Reply All” and “Conspiracy Theories.” It follows a larger round of...

Latest Articles
 
Exclusive startups Finance
Logistics Startup Next Trucking Tries to Sell Itself
By Maria Heeter · June 5, 2023 9:48 AM PDT
The Port of Los Angeles, where Next Trucking has a significant presence. Photo by David McNew/Getty Images.
Sequoia Capital–backed logistics startup Next Trucking, facing a slowdown in the trucking sector, is trying to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter and a pitch deck reviewed by The Information. Next has enlisted the help of BG Strategic Advisors, a Florida-based boutique investment bank specializing in transportation and logistics mergers and acquisitions, according...
Latest Briefs
 
Biggest U.S. Banks Could Face 20% Hike in Capital Requirements
By Michael Roddan · June 5, 2023
SEC Sues Binance, CEO Changpeng Zhao for Violating Securities Laws
By Aidan Ryan · June 5, 2023
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive apple ar/vr
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.
Art by Clark Miller, Shutterstock (4)
Opinion ar/vr
Don’t Count the Metaverse Out
By Brittan Heller
The technology hype cycle would have us believe that the metaverse—so recently the darling of digital trendsetters—is on the decline, its place usurped by generative artificial intelligence.
Adam D'Angelo photograph by Ko Sasaki. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 ai
Adam D’Angelo’s Endless Quest to Answer Everything
By Arielle Pardes
Adam D’Angelo is basking in an “ endless summer ” of artificial intelligence. A few weeks before he and 350 industry peers released a bizarre, one-line statement warning that AI could herald a nuclear-level extinction event, the 38-year-old co-founder of Quora told me he actually sees more upside in AI than downside.