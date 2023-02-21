Latest Articles

Creator Economy

The Creator Gamble in Meta’s New Subscription Offering By Mahira Dayal · Feb. 21, 2023 3:15 PM PST

For the last three years, social networks like Meta Platforms have pledged more tools for creators to help them reach fans and make money, services that aim to attract online influencers and their followers to the apps. Meta’s latest tool comes with a twist—and by twist, I mean a fee of between $11.99 and $14.99 a month. It’s an interesting gambit. The paid service it’s started testing in...