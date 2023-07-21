Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During FundraisingRead more

Briefing
entertainment

Spotify to Raise its Subscription Price by $1

By
Martin Peers
· · Source: The Wall Street Journal

Spotify is planning to raise its monthly subscription price by $1 to $10.99, the Wall Street Journal reported , the latest move by an entertainment streaming service to boost revenue and get closer to profitability. News of the expected price increase comes a day after The Verge reported that YouTube Music was raising its price to $10.99. Both Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited have...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing startups venture capital
Bolt, Cameo and the Dangers of Having Too Much Money Too Soon
By Martin Peers · July 21, 2023 3:00 PM PDT
Ryan Breslow. Photo by Getty.
Talk about shades of “Succession.” Investor Activant Ventures, a shareholder in e-commerce software firm Bolt, made some extraordinary allegations in a lawsuit filed today against Bolt co-founder Ryan Breslow—which The Information’s Erin Woo scooped here. Most stunning was that Breslow, in a move reminiscent of Logan Roy, last spring removed three of Bolt’s five directors who wouldn’t do his...
Latest Briefs
 
AI Companies Adopt Safeguards After White House Pressure
By Jon Victor · July 21, 2023
Spotify to Raise its Subscription Price by $1
By Martin Peers · July 21, 2023
Amazon Asks Some Employees to Move to Centralized Offices
By Theo Wayt · July 21, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Ryan Breslow. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
By Erin Woo
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
Character.AI's cofounders Noam Shazeer and Daniel de Freitas. Photos by Getty. Art by Shane Burke.
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
By Jon Victor and Kate Clark
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Stripe president and co-founder John Collison, as imagined in front of his Abbey Leix estate in the Irish midlands. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups Finance
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
By Cory Weinberg
Visitors to the Abbey Leix estate in County Laois, Ireland, must drive on an unkempt gravel road that leads through a thick forest and past a derelict corn mill to get to the giant old house in the country’s midlands.
Cameo CEO and founder Steven Galanis with co-founders Devon Townsend and Martin Blencowe at a Cameo-hosted Super Bowl watch party in 2022. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Cameo Cuts Staff to Fewer Than 50 After Financial Stumble
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Kaya Yurieff
Cameo, the video shoutout app that gained in popularity during the pandemic shutdowns, told employees on Tuesday that it was laying off at least 80 workers because of financial pressures, according to two former employees involved in the layoffs.