Spotify Wants to Raise Prices This Year, Ek Says

By
Isabelle Sarraf
· · Source: The Information

Spotify would “like to raise prices in 2023,” CEO Daniel Ek said during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday, as the company reported a first quarter loss of about $248 million compared with a profit a year ago. But Ek said the pricing decision was dependent on ongoing negotiations with label partners. A price increase would be the first for Spotify’s individual subscription plans, which have...

Exclusive facebook
Meta to Bring In Microsoft Exec to Lead Chips Effort as It Evaluates Strategy
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · April 25, 2023 11:25 AM PDT
Meta's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. Photo by Getty.
Meta Platforms had hired a chip executive from Microsoft to oversee its work developing custom chips for hardware devices, according to two people familiar with the matter. The hire comes as Meta is evaluating the company’s silicon strategy, a move that could spell more layoffs. Jean Boufarhat, who currently serves as corporate vice president of silicon engineering at Microsoft, is...
By Isabelle Sarraf · April 25, 2023
FAA Opens Investigation Into SpaceX’s Starship ‘Mishap’ 
By Becky Peterson · April 25, 2023
Endeavor Sells Sports School IMG Academy to EQT
By Rachel Graf · April 25, 2023
microsoft startups
By Kevin McLaughlin, Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Big software companies including Microsoft and Salesforce are racing to incorporate the technology behind ChatGPT, known as generative artificial intelligence, into their products to attract new users and boost profits.
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
By Paris Martineau
Last summer, Capsule—an online pharmacy startup that had won attention with its speedy prescription-drug deliveries and quirky practice of addressing customers in emails and over the phone as “dear”—had a crisis on its hands in New York, its most important market.
SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger speaks to Senators during a hearing that revolved around rival Ticketmaster's competitive practices earlier this year. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups Finance
SeatGeek Files Confidentially for IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Event ticketing company SeatGeek filed confidentially with regulators this month for an initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, adding itself to a long list of firms aiming for IPOs once market conditions improve.
Chart by Shane Burke.
Data Point markets cloud
Why Tech Rally Left Behind Some Companies, Including Bill.com and Allbirds
By Akash Pasricha and Ann Gehan
It can be a brutal reality for investors: No matter how much a stock has fallen, it can still fall further.