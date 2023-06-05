SoftBank’s Onetime Pizza-Robot Darling Shuts DownRead more

The Weekend culture ai
Live from SF, It’s Tech Week
By Jon Steinberg · June 3, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Live from SF, It’s Tech Week
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.It was the boom-iest of times, it was the doom-iest of times. At least that’s how it feels right now in Dickensian San Francisco, where AI companies are setting up shop on every avenue, while fentanyl dealers are hanging out in every alley. I joke—but seriously, it’s wild out here. No fewer than 17 of the 35 startups listed on The Information’s new Generative AI...
Stability AI Founder Overstated Startup Strength, Report Says 
By Laura Mandaro · June 4, 2023
Zume, Startup That Tried to Reinvent Pizza Delivery, Shuts Down
By Erin Woo · June 4, 2023
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino to Start Monday
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Erin Woo · June 4, 2023
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
Exclusive startups Finance
Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff
By Cory Weinberg
Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.
Exclusive apple ar/vr
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.
Opinion ar/vr
Don’t Count the Metaverse Out
By Brittan Heller
The technology hype cycle would have us believe that the metaverse—so recently the darling of digital trendsetters—is on the decline, its place usurped by generative artificial intelligence.
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: Western Auto and Battery Makers’ Big Gamble on Indonesian Nickel
By Steve LeVine
For much of the last century, metals companies have made stainless steel from nickel mined in Russia or the Philippines and smelted at temperatures up to 2,900 degrees.