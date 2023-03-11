Circle, the issuer of USD Coin, said in a tweet Friday evening that $3.3 billion of its reserves backing the stablecoin were held in Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that regulators shut down earlier in the day. After Circle’s disclosure, the price of USD Coin, which is meant to stay pegged to the U.S. dollar, fell to a little under 92 cents before recovering to roughly 94 cents, according to ...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Exclusive startups venture capital
Startups Seek to Raise Emergency Cash from VC Firms, Secondary Sales
As the weekend approached, startup founders with money stuck in Silicon Valley Bank raced to sell secondary shares and enter financing deals to meet payroll and other needs, a sign of the desperate dash for funds set off by the abrupt collapse of the tech-centric bank. Many startup founders on Friday signed up for new loans based on the future revenues of their companies, according to Nathan...
Latest Briefs
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Reveals $3.3 Billion Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse