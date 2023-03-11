Breaking News: Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s CollapseGet the Latest

crypto

Stablecoin Issuer Circle Reveals $3.3 Billion Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank

By
Akash Pasricha
· · Source: The Information

Circle, the issuer of USD Coin, said in a tweet  Friday evening that $3.3 billion of its reserves backing the stablecoin were held in Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that regulators shut down earlier in the day. After Circle’s disclosure, the price of USD Coin, which is meant to stay pegged to the U.S. dollar, fell to a little under 92 cents before recovering to roughly 94 cents, according to ...

Exclusive startups venture capital
Startups Seek to Raise Emergency Cash from VC Firms, Secondary Sales
By Kate Clark and Maria Heeter · March 10, 2023 6:41 PM PST
People walk past a Silicon Valley Bank sign at the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023.
As the weekend approached, startup founders with money stuck in Silicon Valley Bank raced to sell secondary shares and enter financing deals to meet payroll and other needs, a sign of the desperate dash for funds set off by the abrupt collapse of the tech-centric bank. Many startup founders on Friday signed up for new loans based on the future revenues of their companies, according to Nathan...
Latest Briefs
 
Stablecoin Issuer Circle Reveals $3.3 Billion Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
By Akash Pasricha · March 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
By Maria Heeter · March 10, 2023
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 10, 2023
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.
startups
Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
Exclusive enterprise
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.