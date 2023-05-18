SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to DeliverRead more

Briefing
cloud enterprise

Startup Skyflow Brings Encryption to Generative AI

By
Kevin McLaughlin
· · Source: The Information

Skyflow, a data privacy startup founded by former Salesforce executives, launched a new cloud service that lets companies keep their sensitive data private during the process of training large language models. This is an example of how software companies are moving quickly to address the data security and privacy aspects associated with building generative AI applications. Just as they did...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing markets apple
Don’t Dismiss Apple’s Mixed-Reality Headset Just Yet
By Jessica E. Lessin · May 18, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg.
When I attended a press event showcasing the Apple Watch back in 2015, I wasn’t impressed. I didn’t really care about the custom gold alloys the company bragged about or think that people would buy it for a price that would go as high as $10,000 (for the very fancy version).Of course, I was wrong about the overall product. Today, the Apple Watch is a hit, with an estimated $10 billion in annual...
Latest Briefs
 
Lazard CEO Ken Jacobs Expected to Step Down
By Maria Heeter · May 18, 2023
Snowflake Nears Acquisition of Search Startup Neeva
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 18, 2023
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT App for Apple iOS
By Kevin McLaughlin · May 18, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Left: Passes founder Lucy Guo starts her morning with a 20 mph sprint on a Barry’s Bootcamp treadmill. Right: Guo inside her $6.7 million Miami apartment. Photograph by Celia D. Luna for The Information
Show Us Everything
Think She’s Fast? You Should Borrow Her Ferrari: Welcome to Lucy Guo’s Miami
By Margaux MacColl
This is “ Show Us Everything ,” a new feature from The Information Weekend, in which company founders share intimate glimpses of their everyday lives.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.