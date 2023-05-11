Four Takeaways From Google’s Big AI EventRead more

Briefing
venture capital

Startup Valuations Are in Free Fall

By
Kate Clark
· · Source: The Information

The median valuation for growth-stage startups fell to $90 million in the first quarter, a 75% drop from 2021, according to research firm PitchBook . At the same time, the median deal size fell to $7 million, the lowest since the second quarter of 2017. Rising interest rates have created a liquidity crunch for VC-backed startups and fostered an investor friendly market that’s made raising...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
startups
How Valuations of IPO Hopefuls Have Plunged From Pandemic-Era Heights
By Kalley Huang · May 11, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Valuations of startups that had been looking toward an initial public offering have fallen as much as 93% from their most recent private fundraising rounds, according to estimates by Caplight, which tracks trading of private-company shares on secondary markets. Caplight’s estimates are included in The Information’s newly updated Tech IPO Tracker. Last year, The Information...
Latest Briefs
 
Startup Valuations Are in Free Fall
By Kate Clark · May 11, 2023
SoftBank’s Vision Fund Reports Loss as Value of Startup Stakes Declines
By Juro Osawa · May 11, 2023
Apollo, Blackstone and Brex Among Firms That Bid for SVB Assets
By Michael Roddan · May 10, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Enovix Chair T.J. Rodgers. Photo: Courtesy Valeta Rodgers
The Electric electric vehicles
The Electric: An Afternoon With Chip Tycoon T.J. Rodgers on His Latest Act—Batteries
By Steve LeVine
In the 1980s and 1990s, Silicon Valley revolved around semiconductors, and T.J. Rodgers stood out.
Klaviyo CEO Andrew Bialecki. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
IPO Hopeful Klaviyo Tries to Prove There’s More to Life Than Shopify
By Ann Gehan and Cory Weinberg
For years, Klaviyo’s best partner was e-commerce giant Shopify. Now, as the marketing software firm once valued at $9.5 billion gears up for an initial public offering, it’s looking to make new friends.
A presentation at Amazon's NewFront Conference on May 1. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
By Theo Wayt
Amazon is building a team to work on artificial intelligence tools that will generate photos and videos for merchants to use in advertising campaigns on its platform, a company spokesperson confirmed, efforts that could help diversify its ad business.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift
By Sahil Patel
For years, Google’s YouTube couldn’t get any respect from the TV industry. TV marketers wouldn’t go near it out of fear that their ads would be tainted by running alongside YouTube’s amateur content.