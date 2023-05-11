The median valuation for growth-stage startups fell to $90 million in the first quarter, a 75% drop from 2021, according to research firm PitchBook . At the same time, the median deal size fell to $7 million, the lowest since the second quarter of 2017. Rising interest rates have created a liquidity crunch for VC-backed startups and fostered an investor friendly market that’s made raising...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
startups
How Valuations of IPO Hopefuls Have Plunged From Pandemic-Era Heights
Valuations of startups that had been looking toward an initial public offering have fallen as much as 93% from their most recent private fundraising rounds, according to estimates by Caplight, which tracks trading of private-company shares on secondary markets. Caplight’s estimates are included in The Information’s newly updated Tech IPO Tracker. Last year, The Information...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive amazon
Amazon Plans to Generate Photos and Videos for Advertisers Using AI
Exclusive google entertainment
Nearly Half of YouTube’s U.S. Viewership Is Now on TVs, Helping Drive Ad Shift