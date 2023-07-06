The U.S. Department of Statement called off a Wednesday meeting with officials from Meta Platforms, a day after a federal judge blocked the Biden administration from communicating with tech firms over certain issues. The department canceled the monthly meeting with Meta officials, along with future ones “pending further guidance,” The Washington Post reported. State Department officials used...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing facebook media/telecom
What Threads Could Mean for Meta…and Twitter
If there’s a tech billionaire the news media hates more than Mark Zuckerberg, it's Elon Musk. That's why you're seeing an unusual deluge of positive coverage for Meta Platforms' Twitter rival app, Threads, which formally launched a short time ago. The positivity won’t last, to be sure. Before too long—give it a week—someone in the media will discover that Meta is collecting user data on Threads...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive microsoft cloud
Microsoft’s Cloud Server Business in 2022 Was Less Than Half of AWS, New Document Reveals