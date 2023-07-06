Latest Articles

The Briefing facebook media/telecom

What Threads Could Mean for Meta…and Twitter By Martin Peers · July 5, 2023 5:00 PM PDT

If there’s a tech billionaire the news media hates more than Mark Zuckerberg, it's Elon Musk. That's why you're seeing an unusual deluge of positive coverage for Meta Platforms' Twitter rival app, Threads, which formally launched a short time ago. The positivity won’t last, to be sure. Before too long—give it a week—someone in the media will discover that Meta is collecting user data on Threads...