Stitch Fix said it will shutter its United Kingdom operations by the end of the year, the company’s latest cost cutting move, and projected that revenue for its remaining U.S. business could fall as much as 20% in the current quarter. The company’s new CEO Matt Baer , who started in June, has a tall order. Stitch Fix tried to branch out from selling curated boxes of clothes and accessories,...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing microsoft amazon
A Microsoft Devices Guru Defects to Amazon
This is the time of year when the leaves begin to turn color, Earth, Wind and Fire blares from car stereos, and two tech companies that aspire to be players in consumer hardware—Amazon and Microsoft—show off the gadgets they want you to buy this holiday season. This year, Amazon goes first with an event on Wednesday, followed by Microsoft on Thursday. Already, though, an unexpected personnel...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
Org Charts enterprise Finance
The People in Power at Tech Private Equity Juggernaut Thoma Bravo