Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery DreamsRead more

Briefing
markets e-commerce

Stitch Fix Taps Macy’s and Walmart Vet As New CEO

By
Ann Gehan
· · Source: The Information

Stitch Fix said Wednesday that Matt Baer will become the company’s new CEO on June 26, as the online styling service looks to cut costs and focus on its core market in the U.S. Baer, who was formerly the chief customer and digital officer at Macy’s, will take over the CEO role from Stitch Fix founder Katrina Lake, who had returned to leading the company after the departure of former CEO...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive google ai
Why YouTube Could Give Google an Edge in AI
By Jon Victor · June 14, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Art by Shutterstock, Mike Sullivan
Google last month upgraded its Bard chatbot with a new machine-learning model that can better understand conversational language and compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. As Google develops a sequel to that model, it may hold a trump card: YouTube. The video site, which Google owns, is the single biggest and richest source of imagery, audio and text transcripts on the internet. And...
Latest Briefs
 
Silicon Valley Law Firm Orrick Lays Off 90, Delays Start Dates
By Maria Heeter · June 14, 2023
Stitch Fix Taps Macy’s and Walmart Vet As New CEO
By Ann Gehan · June 14, 2023
Cloudera’s CEO Says He Will Leave
By Anissa Gardizy · June 13, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Illustration by Laurent Hrybyk
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
By Kaya Yurieff
Two years ago, Dmitry Shapiro and Sean Thielen were so optimistic about the booming creator economy that they pivoted their startup to a new product: a simple tool called Koji that lets influencers more easily link to their online tip jars, merch and other services in their social media bios.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive amazon
AWS Cuts Ties With Fast-Rising Cloud-Sales Partner
By Anissa Gardizy
Amazon Web Services has suddenly cut ties with a key firm that earns commissions for bringing new customers to AWS, according to people with direct knowledge of the situation.
Art by Clark Miller.
The Big Read space venture capital
The Overlapping Galaxies of Delian Asparouhov
By Margaux MacColl
Delian Asparouhov, newly minted Founders Fund partner and co-founder of Varda Space Industries, is obsessed with speed.
Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Why Shopify Ditched Its Amazon-Like Delivery Dreams
By Theo Wayt and Ann Gehan
When Shopify last month announced the sale of its delivery operation, it was an abrupt reversal of a strategy to compete with Amazon it had spent four years and billions of dollars developing.
Photo via Shutterstock.
Exclusive startups Finance
Inside the Culture Clash at JPMorgan and WePay
By Michael Roddan
When JPMorgan Chase struck a $400 million deal to buy WePay in late 2017, it pledged that the Bay Area fintech would become “Chase’s payments innovation incubator in Silicon Valley,” helping the country’s biggest bank compete with surging startups Stripe and Square and payments companies like PayPal.
Marc Andreessen. Photo: Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Andreessen Horowitz Merges Fintech and Consumer Teams After Some Bets Fizzle
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Andreessen Horowitz has combined its finance and consumer investment teams into one, merging what were two of the hottest pandemic-era investment categories that have since cooled.