Creator Economy startups entertainment

Creators Get Help With Their Taxes By Isabelle Sarraf · March 15, 2023 3:19 PM PDT

With the April 18 tax deadline creeping up, many creators are firing up QuickBooks for the first time and wading through online forums to identify the tax write-offs they can claim. It’s not as intuitive as it seems, particularly for those new to reporting income from their online careers that have to string together multiple sources of income such as deals with different brands. Instead...