Briefing
startups venture capital Finance

Stripe Plans to Hire Fewer Than 1,000 Workers Through 2024

By
Cory Weinberg
· · Source: The Information

Stripe plans to grow its employee base by at most 12% through 2024, adding fewer than 1,000 people, as it aims to move back to profitability. The hiring plan detail was part of The Information’s profile on John Collison, who has moved into an interim chief financial officer role at the company he co-founded more than a decade ago. Stripe has told investors Collison must approve any significant...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
e-commerce
Stitch Fix Thinks Outside the Box With CEO Do-Over
By Ann Gehan · July 24, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Photo via Stitch FIx.
Stitch Fix’s new CEO, Matt Baer, grew up in South Florida, working at his family’s chain of furniture stores. But after studying business in college, Baer went to law school and took a job with hotshot lawyer David Boies’ firm. He returned to retail when he joined e-commerce startup Fab in 2011, which started a decade of work at both e-commerce startups and bigger retailers...
Latest Briefs
 
Benchmark’s Newest General Partner is Former Gaming CEO Victor Lazarte
By Kate Clark · July 24, 2023
Lyft Looks for Buyers, Investors in Bikes Division
By Cory Weinberg · July 24, 2023
Stripe Plans to Hire Fewer Than 1,000 Workers Through 2024
By Cory Weinberg · July 24, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Mike Moritz (left) and Mike Vernal (right). Photos via Getty Images and Wikimedia.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Shake-Up at Sequoia as Five Partners Exit
By Kate Clark
Five Sequoia Capital partners have left the firm, the biggest shakeup to the storied venture firm’s leadership since its leader Roelof Botha took over a year ago.
Ryan Breslow. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
By Erin Woo
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
Stripe president and co-founder John Collison, as imagined in front of his Abbey Leix estate in the Irish midlands. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups Finance
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
By Cory Weinberg
Visitors to the Abbey Leix estate in County Laois, Ireland, must drive on an unkempt gravel road that leads through a thick forest and past a derelict corn mill to get to the giant old house in the country’s midlands.
A SpaceX rocket lifts off in Florida in May. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion
By Becky Peterson and Cory Weinberg
Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies, the most highly valued private tech company in the U.S., has told some investors it expects to bring in about $8 billion in revenue in 2023, roughly doubling its revenue from the previous year, according to people familiar with the discussions.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Art by Clark Miller
Deals startups cloud
Nvidia Accelerates AI Startup Investments, Nears Deal With Cloud Provider Lambda Labs
By Maria Heeter, Kate Clark and Stephanie Palazzolo
Nvidia is known for its stranglehold over the market for the data center chips that power ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence software.
Art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard
The Cult of Notion: A Productivity App Becomes a Sensation for Creators
By Kalley Huang
In May, hundreds of people queued outside an auditorium in the San Isidro district of Lima, Perú.