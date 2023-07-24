Stripe plans to grow its employee base by at most 12% through 2024, adding fewer than 1,000 people, as it aims to move back to profitability. The hiring plan detail was part of The Information’s profile on John Collison, who has moved into an interim chief financial officer role at the company he co-founded more than a decade ago. Stripe has told investors Collison must approve any significant...
startups venture capital Finance
Stripe Plans to Hire Fewer Than 1,000 Workers Through 2024
e-commerce
Stitch Fix Thinks Outside the Box With CEO Do-Over
Stitch Fix’s new CEO, Matt Baer, grew up in South Florida, working at his family’s chain of furniture stores. But after studying business in college, Baer went to law school and took a job with hotshot lawyer David Boies’ firm. He returned to retail when he joined e-commerce startup Fab in 2011, which started a decade of work at both e-commerce startups and bigger retailers...
Exclusive startups
Bolt Probed by SEC, Investors Over Statements Made During Fundraising
The Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed e-commerce software startup Bolt and sent a notice to co-founder and former CEO Ryan Breslow last year over their past statements to current and potential investors, according to an April 2023 letter from a lawyer representing two of Bolt’s major investors.
The Big Read startups Finance
John Collison’s Land Grab: A Stripe Co-Founder Grows in Power
Exclusive startups space
SpaceX Forecasts Doubling of Revenue to $8 Billion