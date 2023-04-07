Substack, the publishing platform, burned through roughly $25 million in cash in 2021, newly disclosed financial statements reveal, reflecting the expansion undertaken that year after Substack raised $65 million in a fundraising. In 2020 Substack had burned through just over $1 million. Substack’s financial statements were filed with the SEC just a couple of weeks after the company began...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
The Briefing ai media/telecom
What OpenAI Is Doing That Google Isn’t
Sibling rivalry. It’s a real thing, as any parent with more than one child knows, and it can either motivate a kid to work harder or alienate them. No, you haven’t accidentally opened a newsletter about parenting. Sibling rivalry turns out to be a big problem in tech. It prevented the two AI labs within Google’s parent Alphabet from working together, at least until very recently, which likely...
Latest Briefs
Substack Financial Statements Show Massive Losses
Google CEO Says Chatbot Feature is Coming to Search
Tesla Nominates Co-Founder JB Straubel to Board of Directors
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
Exclusive entertainment venture capital
Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion