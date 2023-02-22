Don’t read the news—make the news. Introducing The Information ProSave 50%

Briefing
policy media/telecom

Supreme Court Hears Arguments for Twitter Liability Case

By
Isabelle Sarraf
· · Source: The Information

Supreme Court justices for the second day in a row expressed skepticism about claims brought against a big tech firm over content it hosted. On Wednesday, lawyers for the family of a terrorist victim presented oral arguments in their lawsuit alleging that Twitter aids and abets terrorist activity by allowing related content to persist on the platform. The case is the second lawsuit to come...

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups ai
Creator Startups Prep Generative AI Features; Q&A With TikTok Singer Adanna Duru
By Kaya Yurieff · Feb. 22, 2023 3:26 PM PST
Singer and TikTok creator Adanna Duru. Photo: Dove Shore Photography
Hello!The excitement around generative AI is hitting creator economy startups, which are looking for ways to use the technology to make workloads lighter for creators, spurred by the immense success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. Podcastle, a startup that provides audio recording and editing tools for podcasting, announced a new feature last month called Revoice, which it describes as...
Latest Briefs
 
Supreme Court Hears Arguments for Twitter Liability Case
By Isabelle Sarraf · Feb. 22, 2023
Tesla Opens Global Engineering HQ in California 
By Becky Peterson · Feb. 22, 2023
Amazon Closes $3.5 Billion One Medical Takeover
By Theo Wayt · Feb. 22, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
DEALS markets startups
Inside Stripe’s $55 Billion Pitch to Investors
By Kate Clark and Cory Weinberg
Stripe is trying to raise a huge sum of money from investors, so it has tried to craft a compelling pitch: The payments giant is growing faster this year than some of the biggest names in tech.
ServiceTitan's co-founders Ara Mahdessian (left) and Vahe Kuzoyan. Photo by ServiceTitan.
Exclusive startups
ServiceTitan Burned $170 Million in Cash in 2022
By Maria Heeter
ServiceTitan, a startup that sells software to help plumbers and electricians run their businesses, burned through more than $170 million in cash last year, according to an email sent to employees.
The AI Age
My Week of Being Gaslit and Lied to by the New Bing
By Chris Stokel-Walker
Like any tech reporter who spends too much time online, I’ve treated Microsoft’s Bing search engine with little more than disdain since its 2009 release.
Photo by Getty.
e-commerce
PayPal and Shopify See Big Business in Returns. Merchants Want to Fix the Problem Themselves
By Ann Gehan
Thanks to Amazon, shoppers have grown accustomed to easy, free returns. That’s created a headache for small online sellers, who have been increasingly struggling to shoulder the cost.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Art by Clark Miller
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Art by Clark Miller.
Market Research electric vehicles
If Teslas Had a Kickstand: Premium Electric Motorcycles Are Finally Ready to Ride
By Tim Stevens
I’ve loved motorcycles all my life—ridden them on both road and track for almost 20 years.