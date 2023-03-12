The managers at the investment arm of Silicon Valley Bank are attempting to buy the firm back from its failed parent, Bloomberg reported. Jeff Leerink, who is the head of SVB securities, and his team were looking to help finance a potential management buyout of the slice of SVB, according to the report, and were rushing to do a speedy deal. The attempt comes as the FDIC solicited bids from...
Why the Worst-Case Scenarios of SVB Fallout Are Unlikely
What a weekend! The term “everything everywhere all at once” seems a better description for the turmoil sparked by Friday’s failure of Silicon Valley Bank than for an incomprehensible movie that’s up for an Oscar tonight. The good news is that the worst-case scenarios some on Twitter were broadcasting the past few days seem increasingly unlikely. The Fed tonight announced steps to ensure the...
First Republic Secures Additional Liquidity From Fed, JPMorgan
U.S. Moves to Fully Backstop SVB, Signature Depositors
Regulators Shut Signature Bank
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse