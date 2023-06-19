SVB Financial Group, the bankrupt former parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, said Sunday it had struck a deal to sell its investment banking arm, SVB Securities, to a group led by Jeff Leerink, the chief executive of the division. Silicon Valley Bank failed in March, and the government seized it and sold the bank to North Carolina-based First Citizens. Other pieces inside the holding...
Latest Articles
The Weekend amazon culture
Inside the CEO Switch at Twitch
Hi, welcome to your Weekend.On Wednesday night, while editing Annie’s thoroughly delightful cover story on new Twitch CEO Dan Clancy, I hopped over to Clancy’s Twitch page, just to see if he was livestreaming. To my surprise and delight, he was.Almost two hours into a four-and-a-half hour jam session and open-mic night, the CEO sat facing the camera, playing the keyboard and howling the...
Recent Popular Stories
Exclusive markets startups
A Reckoning Arrives for Creator Economy Startups
startups venture capital
Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges
In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.