Apathy Valley By Kate Clark · May 4, 2023 1:31 PM PDT

The biggest bank failure since the financial crisis and the fourth bank failure of the year happened this week. But no one in Silicon Valley seemed to care. That’s probably because they’re all exhausted by the slow-moving train wreck that’s transpired over the past three months. Or because—after the fall of crypto exchange FTX last fall and Silicon Valley Bank’s overnight meltdown in March...