How to Grease a Chatbot: E-Commerce Companies Seek a Backdoor Into AI Responses By Chris Stokel-Walker · May 27, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

When Andy Wilson’s company received its first successful client referral through ChatGPT, he was shaken to his core. The founder and CEO of Logikcull, a San Francisco–based legal technology company, Wilson “had the exact same reaction to ChatGPT as I had to the internet browser in the early ’90s,” he said. “But this time I knew it would be even bigger than...