Tesla investor Ross Gerber dropped his short-lived bid to join the board of directors of the electric vehicle maker. Gerber, a self-described “friendly activist” said in a tweet on Friday that “shareholders have been heard,” and suggested that Tesla would announce meaningful changes during an investor presentation on March 1. Gerber first announced his bid in mid-February after Tesla’s...
Tesla Activist Gerber Drops Bid for Board Seat
