Tesla Activist Gerber Drops Bid for Board Seat

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: The Information

Tesla investor Ross Gerber dropped his short-lived bid to join the board of directors of the electric vehicle maker. Gerber, a self-described “friendly activist” said in a tweet on Friday that “shareholders have been heard,” and suggested that Tesla would announce meaningful changes during an investor presentation on March 1. Gerber first announced his bid in mid-February after Tesla’s...

crypto
How Crypto’s Costly Payments Problems Surfaced at Gemini
By Aidan Ryan · Feb. 27, 2023 9:05 AM PST
Crypto was supposed to revolutionize payments. But crypto firms are still getting tripped up with old-school banking problems. Gemini, the crypto exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, offers a case study in how quickly things can go wrong. The crypto exchange saw a surge in fraud when it launched a crypto rewards credit card last year, costing it millions of dollars and forcing it...
By Becky Peterson · Feb. 27, 2023
Missing China Tech Dealmaker Said to be Cooperating with Authorities on an Investigation
By Shai Oster · Feb. 27, 2023
Twitter Cuts Senior Leaders in Sweeping Weekend Layoffs
By Erin Woo · Feb. 26, 2023
The Big Read venture capital
Josh Kushner’s Budding Empire
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
As summer turned to fall last year, Josh Kushner and his Thrive Capital offered a shiny new perk to some of the firm’s portfolio companies: How about a one-on-one meeting with Bob Iger, the 71-year-old former Disney CEO turned freshly minted Thrive venture partner?
Exclusive
Exits Mount at Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm
By Aidan Ryan
Paradigm, the crypto-focused venture firm founded by Coinbase co-founder Fred Ehrsam and former Sequoia partner Matt Huang, is shrinking quickly.
Org Charts asia
The People With Power at TikTok Owner ByteDance
By Juro Osawa
When TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies before Congress next month, he’s likely to face heated questions about the app’s Chinese ownership.
Exclusive cloud ai
AI Startups Find an Unlikely Friend: Oracle
By Aaron Holmes
Top cloud providers are jostling to sign deals with artificial intelligence startups that need computing resources as they chase OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT.
Exclusive microsoft google
Before Rebirth, Microsoft’s Bing Faced Near-Death Experiences
By Aaron Holmes
“Where is our hit?” Steve Ballmer repeatedly directed the question at his lieutenants in the year before he stepped down as CEO of Microsoft in 2014, according to two people who heard him ask it.
Exclusive startups media/telecom
Vox Media’s Bankoff is Battered but Standing. What’s Next?
By Sahil Patel and Paris Martineau
Last summer, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff met with representatives from Facebook parent Meta Platforms to catch up on business.