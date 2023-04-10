Roadie Revolution: The Stunning New Tech on Silicon Valley BikesRead More

Tesla Announces New Shanghai Battery Factory

By
Becky Peterson
· · Source: The Information

Tesla announced Sunday plans to open a new factory in Shanghai to develop Megapack batteries. This will be Tesla’s second factory in China, where it currently produces Model 3 and Model Y cars. The Megapack, an industrial energy product designed to supplement utilities and commercial projects, is a major growth area for Tesla. Energy generation and storage brought in $1.12 billion in revenue...

Deals startups venture capital
Cash Dries Up for VC Newcomers
By Kate Clark and Becky Peterson · April 10, 2023 10:10 AM PDT
From left: Nichole Wischoff, Helen Min, Meena Harris, Erica Wenger and Krishna Gupta. Photos via Wischoff Ventures, Phenomenal Ventures, Erica Wenger and Remus Capital.
When Helen Min and Meena Harris started raising money for their debut venture capital fund in January of last year, they expected that their combined 30 years of experience at tech companies would allow them to collect $15 million, a standard first-time fund target. Then interest rates spiked, sending tech stocks careening. By December, when their firm, Phenomenal Ventures, finished...
Exclusive venture capital
Tiger Global Tried to Sell VC Fund Stakes in Latest Sign of Strategy Shift
By Kate Clark
Tiger Global Management, the most prolific investor in private tech companies during the recent boom, also invested in dozens of venture capital firms as it sought to forge closer ties to the young startups those funds backed.
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Exclusive microsoft google
AI Developers Stymied by Server Shortage at AWS, Microsoft, Google
By Aaron Holmes and Anissa Gardizy
Startups and other companies trying to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom sparked by OpenAI are running into a problem: They can’t find enough specialized computers to make their own AI software.
Exclusive startups policy
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
By Becky Peterson and Kate Clark
For several years, venture capital firms have been cagey about whether they have raised money from Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in one of the country’s consulates.
Exclusive asia ai
Sequoia and Other U.S.-Backed VCs Are Funding China’s Answer to OpenAI
By Juro Osawa
A boom in artificial intelligence startup funding sparked by OpenAI has spilled over to China, the world’s second-biggest venture capital market.
Exclusive microsoft startups
The OpenAI Coder Who Spun Tech On its Head
By Jon Victor
Greg Brockman needed a win. In 2017, Brockman—then chief technology officer of OpenAI, a 50-person nonprofit at the time—was worried about getting left in the dust by bigger rivals like DeepMind, an AI lab owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet.