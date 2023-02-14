Employees at Tesla’s Buffalo, New York Gigafactory announced their intent to unionize Tuesday in an email to CEO Elon Musk, Bloomberg reported. If the effort succeeds, it would be a first at Tesla. Its global workforce is not unionized, unlike workers at most auto manufacturers in the US and Germany, where Tesla also has a factory. The Buffalo workers, part of an 800-person team that labels...
Sentiment around a long-awaited return for tech initial public offerings has certainly turned—or at least subtly shifted—in the last week. The previous mood among several investors I have spoken with could have been summed up as: "No way that's happening anytime soon." Now it's more like: "You know, there may just be an opening in a quarter or two."To that end, Cory reported today that Reddit...
