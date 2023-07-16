Tesla’s Austin, Texas Gigafactory has built its first-ever Cybertruck, the company said on Twitter, starting the countdown to deliveries on the $882 billion company’s first new car since the Model Y in 2020. Musk has said the company plans to start Cybertruck deliveries this fall. Tesla first revealed the stainless steel pick-up truck in 2019 but production of the vehicle stalled over what...
Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Character.AI, which lets users create artificial intelligence–powered chatbots modeled after figures like TV character Tony Soprano and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, is in talks with investors about raising an additional round of funding, according to a person with direct knowledge. The discussions come just four months after Character.AI said it had raised $150 million at a $1 billion...
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Recent Popular Stories
The Big Read google
Google’s Darkest Days: After Three Deaths, a Workforce Reckons with a Changed Company
Deals startups ai
Character.AI in Talks to Raise Funding as Meta Platforms Tests Rival
Creator Economy startups
Lucy Guo’s Passes to Buy Fanhouse
A startup that rode the pandemic-era frenzy around OnlyFans is selling to a rival. Fanhouse , which operates a website where creators charge fans for exclusive content, has agreed to sell itself to Passes , a Miami-based membership service for creators and their superfans, Fanhouse CEO Khoi Le and Passes CEO Lucy Guo said in an interview with The Information.