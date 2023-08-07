Latest Articles

Exclusive apple semiconductors

How Apple Will Save Billions of Dollars on Chips for New iPhone By Wayne Ma · Aug. 7, 2023 8:00 AM PDT

When Apple’s next iPhone goes on sale in September, its upgraded core processor will be more powerful than that of any rival smartphone. That’s possible because of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., which makes all of Apple’s custom chips. TSMC is using a new process to make smaller, faster and more power-efficient chips, which it refers to as 3 nanometer, for Apple...